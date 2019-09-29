Local organization holds 18th annual memorial walk for National Pregnancy Loss and Infant Death Awareness month

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — September marks National Pregnancy Loss and Infant Death Awareness month.
A local organization held their 18th annual memorial walk at Saratoga State Park on Saturday.
More than 26 thousand stillbirths happen in the United States every year.
The Angel Names Association provides support for families across the country.
Organizers say it’s a public health issue that must be addressed. They added that its impact is far-reaching, not only affecting the parents, but siblings, friends, and co-workers too.