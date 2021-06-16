Local organization holding free financial conference in celebration of Juneteenth

News
Posted:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Capital Region Antiracism Training Initiative & Allyship Institute will be hosting a free financial conference in celebration of Juneteenth on June 19 from 1-6 p.m. The OneTransaction conference will focus on closing the wealth gap.

The Training Initiative & Allyship Institute was founded by Denise Murphy McGraw after George Floyd’s murder. McGraw has presented a series of programs to find and fight against racism at all levels.

You can sign-up for the conference and see who’s presenting at the One United Bank website.

