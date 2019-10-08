Local organization helps women with breast cancer

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local organization is helping women with breast cancer cope with the psychological impacts cancer can bring.

To Life! in Delmar is a place where women with breast cancer can go and feel comfortable, organization founder Mara Ginsberg said.

The non-profit organization’s mission is to educate the community about breast cancer detection, treatments and related health matters and provide support services to breast cancer patients, caregivers, family and friends, she said.

More than 200,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Along with their location in Delmar, To Life! also works out of Saratoga Springs.

For more information on To Life! check out their website.