ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials reminded people there will be more law enforcement patrolling on Halloween and shared safety tips. Albany County District Attorney David Soares urged people to be smart and stay safe.

“Proceed with extra caution today this is one of the days where you’re going to have a greater presence of law-enforcement out there,” said Soares.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple called it the worst day of the year for him out of fear of what can go wrong.

“Listen, this is supposed to be a fun day. The kids will be out. A lot of adults will be out hitting some of our local institutions. But I worry about Halloween because it is a day where it gets dark early and a lot of young kids are out on our streets,” said Apple. “Be seen, be smart, be safe.”

They said trick or treaters should wear reflective clothing and use flash flights. They advise motorists to drive slow and for those who plan on celebrating with a drink to have a designated driver.

“This is the kind of day where people are going to have maybe a few beers. You’re gonna have maybe a pumpkin martini. I know that is the favorite drink of Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple but we want to make sure that you are consuming responsibly,” said Soares.

They warn parents of teens to stay in regular, routine contact with their kids and remind parents that they are legally responsible for the decisions their kids make. And they remind anyone feeling mischievous that cameras are everywhere.

“Please know that we have a lot of resources available and if your motive today is not to engage in revelry, but to go out there and engage in mischief, we have a couple of tricks and some treats for you too,” said Soares.