Local officials recommend remote learning for school districts

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – During his COVID-19 briefing, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy made a recommendation to advise local schools to move to a fully remote-learning model.

Albany County health officials continue to see a rise in COVID-19 cases after the holidays. “This is the second consecutive day we had at least 300 new cases in a single day,” says Albany County Executive Dan McCoy. With the recent surge of positive cases, Dan McCoy says schools should go on pause… as in go fully remote as soon as Monday. “I do not have the authority to shut schools down. That falls with the governor’s office, so our recommendation is to try to get that guidance so we can pause the school districts,” says McCoy.

After a Saturday evening video conference call between Dr. Elizabeth Whalen, Health Commissioner for Albany County, and school districts across the Capital Region, the Watervliet City School District will continue in-person learning. “There’s only two reasons we would not be in-person learning — if there was a spread in my school district that got so great, and the department of health advices me to close down, or if we have a staffing shortage because of quarantines,” says Lori Caplan Superintendent of Watervliet City School District.

Watervliet City Schools and a number of other Capital Region school districts have had in-person learners, remote learners, and hybrid learners since the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shortly after McCoy’s Saturday briefing, Bethlehem Central Schools stated in an e-mail that the district will be switching to virtual learning.

For at least a week now, schools have been empty because of the holiday break. County health officials believe the recent uptick of stems from holiday gatherings and travel. “We’re all aware of the numbers. We all get emails about the infection rate, but it’s not coming from schools. That has been made very, very clear that the rise in infection is not coming from the schools,” says Caplan.

Dan McCoy’s office sent a full statement Saturday evening regarding the closure of schools. Below is the full statement.

“New York State and the entire country are grappling with the second surge of COVID-19, and we are seeing the devastating effects here in Albany County. The virus is spreading rapidly and a record number of residents are being sent to our hospitals. We need to do what we can to get the situation under control, including staying home as much as possible. Albany County cannot and is not shutting down local schools, and there is not a one-size-fits-all approach to this kind of decision. There are unique circumstances that exist within each school district, and I’m confident superintendents will use their best discretion to ensure the health, safety and well-being of their students, families, faculty and staff. Any faculty, staff and students who are sick should remain home when classes resume on Monday. I encourage parents and guardians to use the recently released guidance from the CDC on making the decision on in-person learning, and to utilize the remote learning option to the extent that’s feasible. Our County Department of Health has been and will continue to be an important resource for school districts when any outbreaks do occur.”