Local officials react to protests at U.S. Capitol

Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Capital Region (NEWS10) – New York State and local officials have reacted to the situation in Washington as Pro-President Trump protestors stormed the Capital.

Speaker of the New York Assembly Carl E. Heastie released a statement on the unrest at the U.S. Capitol.

“The violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and our democratic institutions that is occurring right now in Washington is deplorable. In the United States of America, we pride ourselves on a peaceful transition of power. This is domestic terrorism and it is an attempt to overthrow the elected will of the American people… President Trump needs to call on his supporters to end this assault on our democracy. And he must – he absolutely must – concede that Joe Biden is the President-Elect of the United States. This needs to end now… I am praying for all of those who work in the Capitol and the House and Senate office buildings – from our elected representatives and their staffs to the members of the media and those who go to work every day to keep the Capitol running.” Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie

Senator Chuck Schumer tweeted a demand to the President.

From @SpeakerPelosi and me:



We are calling on President Trump to demand that all protestors leave the U.S. Capitol and Capitol Grounds immediately. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 6, 2021

Representative Elise Stefanik tweeted a condemnation of violence in the Capital.

I fully condemn the dangerous violence and destruction of the Capitol grounds.



These actions are unAmerican.



Thank you to the men and women in blue – the heroic @CapitolPolice – who are protecting the American people and the People’s House. — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) January 6, 2021

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted several messages after protestors reached the Capital.

The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 6, 2021

Peaceful protest is the right of every American but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 6, 2021

President Donald Trump tweeted several messages as the protestors broke into the Capital.

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

New York Attorney General Letitia James called the events in Washington an “Attempted Coup”

“The coup attempt initiated by outgoing President Trump has been despicable. Today, it became violent. If blood is shed, it will be on his hands. These actions, fueled by lies and wild conspiracy theories espoused by President Trump, must be unequivocally condemned by every corner of our society… Ultimately, I am confident the rule of law will prevail. Joe Biden, our duly elected president, will assume office on January 20th and history will remember this as a sad but unsuccessful attempt to destroy our democratic republic.” New York Attorney General Letitia James

Representative Elise Stefanik on her condition.

1/2 Americans have a Constitutional right to protest and freedom of speech, but violence in any form is absolutely unacceptable and anti-American.



My staff and I are safe. We pray that my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, their staffs, and all Americans remain safe, too. — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) January 6, 2021

2/2 Thank you to the United States Capitol Police and the United States Capitol team. May God bless you. — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) January 6, 2021

Congressman Antonio Delgado updated his condition.

My staff and I are safe. We are grateful for the brave Capitol Police officers who are doing everything they can to keep everyone safe. I’m praying for our country. — Congressman Antonio Delgado (@repdelgado) January 6, 2021

This post will be updated as more local officials comment on the events in Washington.