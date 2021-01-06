Local officials react to protests at U.S. Capitol

Capital Region (NEWS10) – New York State and local officials have reacted to the situation in Washington as Pro-President Trump protestors stormed the Capital.
Speaker of the New York Assembly Carl E. Heastie released a statement on the unrest at the U.S. Capitol.
“The violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and our democratic institutions that is occurring right now in Washington is deplorable. In the United States of America, we pride ourselves on a peaceful transition of power. This is domestic terrorism and it is an attempt to overthrow the elected will of the American people… President Trump needs to call on his supporters to end this assault on our democracy. And he must – he absolutely must – concede that Joe Biden is the President-Elect of the United States. This needs to end now… I am praying for all of those who work in the Capitol and the House and Senate office buildings – from our elected representatives and their staffs to the members of the media and those who go to work every day to keep the Capitol running.”Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie
Senator Chuck Schumer tweeted a demand to the President.
Representative Elise Stefanik tweeted a condemnation of violence in the Capital.
Vice President Mike Pence tweeted several messages after protestors reached the Capital.
President Donald Trump tweeted several messages as the protestors broke into the Capital.
New York Attorney General Letitia James called the events in Washington an “Attempted Coup”
“The coup attempt initiated by outgoing President Trump has been despicable. Today, it became violent. If blood is shed, it will be on his hands. These actions, fueled by lies and wild conspiracy theories espoused by President Trump, must be unequivocally condemned by every corner of our society… Ultimately, I am confident the rule of law will prevail. Joe Biden, our duly elected president, will assume office on January 20th and history will remember this as a sad but unsuccessful attempt to destroy our democratic republic.”New York Attorney General Letitia James
Representative Elise Stefanik on her condition.
Congressman Antonio Delgado updated his condition.
This post will be updated as more local officials comment on the events in Washington.