Local officers honored with Police Officer of the Year award

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the recipients of the 2019 Police Officer of the Year Awards.

A few local officers made the list.

Sgt. Daniel Waer and Officers Cameron Auffant and Dilann Chewens of the Catskill Police Department will be awarded. They responded to a domestic incident in June where a man fired two shots. The officers responded to the scene and were eventually able to safely detain him.

Officer Trevor LaGrave from the East Greenbush Police Department will also be awarded. While on patrol, someone flagged him down after being awoken by a car crashing into a tree. That car caught on fire and trapped the driver. LaGrave pulled the driver to safety.