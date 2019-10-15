Local officer saves teens from lethal levels of CO

It’s the quick thinking of Sergeant Adam Carlatto that saved two Great Barrington teens knocked unconscious by Carbon Monoxide poisoning.

“Young, healthy, you know, kids to both be simultaneously down … I just thought CO or gas right away,” Carlatto said.

Great Barrington Fire Department confirmed Sergeant Carlotto’s fear. Fire fighters found lethal levels of CO in the home.

Jeremy Van Duesen with Southern Berkshire Ambulance was there that day. He’s says the boys are doing better after spending time in an oxygen chamber at a Westchester Hospital.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports an estimated 500 people per year dying due to unintentional poisoning.

“They got quiet lucky. They were probably not too far off from having a serious injury,” Van Duesen said.

Van Duesen is stressing the need for working CO detectors in homes especially after a spike in CO calls throughout the Berkshire County.

Anyone experiencing signs or symptoms of CO poisoning is directed to leave the building and give paramedics a call.