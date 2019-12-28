Local NXIVM properties seized by federal authorities

(NEWS10) –Following the conviction of several high ranking members of the sex cult, three of the properties they used in the Capital Region were seized by federal authorities.

NEWS10 obtained new court documents that explain where the money will go once the buildings are sold to new owners.

For years the buildings along New Karner Road in Colonie served as the NXVIUM Headquarters in the Capital Region. The signage out front identified them as the offices for Executive Success Programs, or the co called self-help group run by convicted cult leader Keith Raniere.

A number of other NXIVM insiders, including Nancy Salzman, TV actress Allison Mack and Seagrams Liquor heiress Clare Bronfman pleases guilty to their involvement in creating a society of women who were forced to have unwanted sex with Ranieere.

Prosecutors say some of the women were branded with his initials as part of their initiation.

Bronfman gave tens of millions of dollars of her family’s money to bankroll Raniere and his program for years. Bronfman’s sister Sara, also affiliated with the group for some time but is not facing any criminal charges at this time.

On Thursday, a federal judge signed off on an agreement that would allow Sara Bronfman to cash in on the sale of the three buildings on New Karner Road.

According to court documents, once the final order of forfeiture expired, Sara Bronfman was the only one to have expressed interest in ownership.

Now, under this agreement she will give up ownership. She will be allowed, however to collect 20 percent of the sale proceeds with a cap set at $200,000.

Her sister, Clare, is scheduled to be sentenced in the new year.