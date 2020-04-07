Local nurse moves out of home to protect family from COVID-19

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A growing number of medical professionals are moving out of their homes to protect their families from possible exposure of COVID-19.

Ellis Hospital nurse, Kyle Stark, moved into a fishing shanty in his driveway after he grew concerned of the rising number of cases at work.

“The first person that really became sick that we had to put on a ventilator got me really thinking about keeping my kids and wife safe,” Stark said. “I have a little bit of a skewed view in that I see the worst of it. And that’s why I think a lot of us are more nervous,” Stark said.

The shanty is eight feet from his porch. Stark’s children have posted drawings to decorate his room, and he talks and plays with them from a distance.

Stark said he doesn’t know when he’ll move back inside his home.

While medical professionals are receiving credit for their bravery, Stark said his wife does too.

“My wife is home alone with three kids. She’s still taking care of the house. She’s still taking care of me,” Stark said.