Local nurse donates food to first responders during pandemic

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)— Brittani Morine is a local nurse at Van Rensselaer Mannor. During this coronavirus pandemic, she wanted to give back to other essential employees who are doing so much to help the community.

“This is something I kinda put together to support local businesses and support our frontline workers who are struggling right now, just as much as us nurses.”

She decided to team up with Big Bellies in Lansingburg, a restaurant owned and operated by her cousin Mark.

“We are donating 5 pans of ziti with bread,” explained Brittani Morine. “One is going to Brunswick State Police, the other will be going to Troy Police, Troy Fire Department, Watervliet Fire Department, and Green Island Fire Department.”

Mark Morine said he was excited to help his cousin when she told him about her idea.

“Anything that I can be part of as a new local business, is great. I’m willing to do whatever I can to help everybody,” stated Mark Morine

“It was kinda important for me to get this together and show them appreciation and gratitude for what they are doing for us,” said Brittani Morine.