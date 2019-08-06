Local nun dies in head-on crash

SCHROON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Route 74 Monday afternoon in Schroon.

Police say Sister Monica Murphy, 77 was driving east when she veered into the opposite lane striking an oncoming vehicle driven by John Homer III, 49, head-on.

Murphy suffered multiple traumatic injuries in the crash.

John and his passenger Dalton Homer, 22, were transported to the University of Vermont Health Network at the Elizabethtown Community Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine Murphy’s cause of death.

Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger issued the following statement regarding Sister Murphy’s death:

All of us in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany are so saddened to learn of the news of Sister Monica’s passing. She was a beloved figure in our Diocese, bringing her passion for her Catholic faith — and for all people — to everything she did, whether in our Catholic schools, where she served for more than four decades, or at Pyramid Life Center, where she was the driving force that has kept that camp thriving since its beginnings. Our prayers are with the communities of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Carondelet, Catholic Central High School and Pyramid Life Center during this difficult time. Our prayers also for sister’s family, including Sister Maureen Murphy, CSJ. We know Sister Monica has gone before us marked with the sign of faith to meet the One to whom she gave her entire life, but that does not make it any easier for those of us left behind. We will miss her, but we will carry on the work she loved in her absence and in her memory.

Murphy had been a Sister of the St. Joseph Carondelet for the past 58 years.