Local nonprofit, Ring of Hope Boxing Club, receives $2,200 donation from Mohawk Honda

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The local nonprofit, Ring of Hope Boxing Club, has received a generous $2,200 donation from Mohawk Honda to help support its youth programs which offer kids a safe and positive alternative to delinquent activities like drug use or gang activity.

Last December, Mohawk Honda reportedly set aside $20 for every holiday ornament a customer brought and placed on the dealership’s tree. The dealership chose Ring of Hope Boxing Club to receive the donation.

The after-school and recreational program uses boxing and exercise to create a positive support system for younger people through training, coaching, mentoring and socialization.

“At Mohawk Honda, we are all about working collaboratively as a team and providing support to one another for each employee’s’ wellbeing and emotional health” said Steve Haraden, vice president, Mohawk Honda. “We connected with Ring of Hope on the same principles of valuing wellbeing and emotional health.”

For additional information about the youth programs offered at Ring of Hope Boxing Club, visit their website.