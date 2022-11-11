SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Things of my Very Own is asking for donations for its 2022 Sponsor-a-Child Program. You can help out by making a monetary donation or picking up a Wish Tag from various locations.

Locations

Albany Camp Bow Wow, 136 Railroad Avenue

Glenville Slice of Glenville, 10 Glenridge Road

Niskayuna The Town of Niskayuna, 1 Niskayuna Circle (The Town of Niskayuna is also emailing Wish Tags to individuals who are unable to travel. To request a Wish Tag by email please contact lperetti@niskayuna.org)

Rotterdam Bellevue Builders, 500 Duanesburg Road

Schenectady Capitol District Supply, 315 Green Street (Capitol District Supply is also emailing Wish Tags to individuals who are unable to travel. To request a Wish Tag by email please contact shop@capitoldistrictsupply.com) Gershon’s Deli, 1600 Union Street



Things of my Very Own explains this round of Wish Tags had a due date of November 26. Once all of the Wish Tags have been sponsored, the next round, with a due date of December 4, will be released to the public. Visit the Things of my Very Own website for more information on how you can help children in the community this holiday season.