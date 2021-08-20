Local non-profit ‘To Love A Child’ announces Haiti Relief Fund Match of up to $5,000

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Local non-profit named “To Love A Child,” announces a special urgent Haiti Relief Fund Match to assist victims of the recent earthquake and tropical storms. An anonymous donor said they will match every donation up to $5,000.

To Love A Child was on the ground when the 2010 earthquake struck and is ready and willing to assist again. Haiti is already suffering from poverty, the recent assassination of their president, economic hardship and environmental challenges.

Funds will be used to purchase rice, oil, water, clothing, tarps, medicine and personal hygiene supplies for people who have lost everything in the earthquake in the days, weeks, and months ahead.

To donate visit To Love A Child website, or send a check to: To Love A Child, Inc., PO Box 165, Clifton Park, NY 12065. Please note “Haiti Relief” in the memo section.