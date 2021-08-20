Local non-profit ‘To Love A Child’ announces Haiti Relief Fund Match of up to $5,000

News
Posted: / Updated:
To Love a Child

To Love a Child

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Local non-profit named “To Love A Child,” announces a special urgent Haiti Relief Fund Match to assist victims of the recent earthquake and tropical storms. An anonymous donor said they will match every donation up to $5,000.

To Love A Child was on the ground when the 2010 earthquake struck and is ready and willing to assist again. Haiti is already suffering from poverty, the recent assassination of their president, economic hardship and environmental challenges.

Funds will be used to purchase rice, oil, water, clothing, tarps, medicine and personal hygiene supplies for people who have lost everything in the earthquake in the days, weeks, and months ahead.

To donate visit To Love A Child website, or send a check to: To Love A Child, Inc., PO Box 165, Clifton Park, NY 12065. Please note “Haiti Relief” in the memo section.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire