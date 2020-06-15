Local non-profit raises money for charity organization

WYNANTSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Staff from the Everything UR Foundation presented members of Vanderheyden Hall in Wynantskill with a $1,500 check Sunday afternoon.
The donation is the result from the foundations first fundraising effort.
All proceeds were donated to Vanderheyden, a community that serves over 500 residents and have 350 team members working all hours to provide for individuals, adults and families in the community.
