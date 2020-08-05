Zero waste committee meeting to respond to Warren County’s Solid Waste Plan

WARREN COUNTY (NEWS10) — The Zero Waste Planning Committee of Warren and Washington Counties is holding a Zoom conference to respond to Warren County’s Draft Solid Waste Plan. The Committee’s goal is to suggest waste reduction options that are both environmentally friendly and economical.

“Talkin’ Trash: A Citizens’ Response to Warren County’s Proposed Solid Waste Plan” starts at 1 p.m. on Zoom. The meeting ID is 473 691 2347 and the passcode is qosbT&^/.

You can view Warren County’s Draft Solid Waste Plan or submit a comment on the plan online.

The county’s plan is “business as usual,” according to the committee. They say it “mostly focuses on continuing to destroy large quantities of valuable materials in the waste stream, rather than on thoughtful purchases, recycling, and reuse for the benefit of the county. If not revised, this Plan presents an enormous missed opportunity. Warren County deserves better.”

“Zero waste” is a concept that centers on waste prevention and sustainability to minimize the rapid decline of the planet’s resources. It emphasizes reuse, recycling, composting, and avoiding unnecessary packaging, single-use disposable items, and toxic or unrecyclable products.

The committee says that creating and maintaining zero waste infrastructure creates jobs, and that many successful working examples exist, like Ulster County’s profitable municipal food waste composting facility. Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles are model cities that embraced zero waste, and now reuse, recycle, and compost at least 70% of municipal solid waste.

The Zero Waste Committee says that over 35 prominent Warren County public officials, business owners, doctors, and educators endorse their ecological vision for the county.