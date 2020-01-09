Zac Brown Band returning to SPAC in 2020

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Zac Brown Band will be returning to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in June.

The concert will take place on June 13 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 17 at 10 a.m. Prices will range from $38.25 to $108 according to Live Nation. However, for the Zamily Fan Club pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, January 14 at 12 p.m. local time.

Joining the group on the Roar With the Lions Tour is special guest Gregory Alan Isakov.

SPAC will be the bands second stop in New York this year. Here is a full list of stops in Summer 2020 “Roar with the Lions Tour” Dates

May 24, 2020 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*

May 25, 2020 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*

May 29, 2020 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center *

May 30, 2020 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre *

May 31, 2020 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview *

June 4, 2020 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach *

June 5, 2020 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion *

June 12, 2020 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage *

June 13, 2020 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center*

June 14, 2020 Darien, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater *

June 18, 2020 Burgettstown, PA S&T Bank Music Park *

June 19, 2020 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion *

June 20, 2020

Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium*

June 25, 2020 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *

June 26, 2020 New York, NY Citi Field *

June 27, 2020 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live *

July 24, 2020 Shakopee, MN Twin Cities Summer Jam +

July 25, 2020 Monticello, IA Great Jones County Fair +

Aug 7, 2020 Atlanta, GA SunTrust Park

Sep 10, 2020 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

Sep 11, 2020 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

Sep 12, 2020 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field**

Sep 19, 2020 Frisco, TX Toyota Stadium (National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Weekend) ++

Sep 25, 2020 Denver, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Sep 26, 2020 Denver, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Oct 16, 2020 Portland, OR Moda Center

Oct 17, 2020 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

Oct 18, 2020 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena