SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As Women’s History Month Continues, the YWCA of Northeastern NY (YWCA NENY) is gearing up to celebrate remarkable women in our community who have demonstrated extraordinary achievements.

Ten trailblazing individuals who embody YWCA’s mission by eliminating racism and empowering women will be honored at the 39th annual Achievement Awards ceremony taking place in person on Thursday, March 24 at Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady.

The honorees are entrepreneurs, environmentalists, physicians, attorneys, students, and mothers. Proceeds from the event will allow for the expansion of programs and services for low-income women and survivors of domestic violence.

“The Achievement Awards really allows us to enhance our programming for our community members, and we are just so honored to be celebrating these amazing women,” said Kim Siciliano, CEO of YWCA NENY.

