YWCA holds annual march to call an end to domestic violence

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Survivors of domestic violence took to the streets Thursday to call for an end to domestic violence.

The YWCA held its 29th annual Take Back the Night march. The event included live music and an award ceremony and a march to raise awareness about domestic violence issues.

“This is really the culmination of all the work that we do here every day,” YWCA Director of Women and Family Services Lauren Trunko said. “It’s the one event where staff really get to pour their heart into the work that we do. Like I said, really amplify survivors, their strength, their resilience.”

Supporters and survivors gathered at the Schenectady YWCA for the event.