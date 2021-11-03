YWCA holding events for Homelessness Awareness Month

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — November is Homelessness Awareness Month. The YWCA Northeastern New York is hosting events during November to raise awareness and support those experiencing homelessness.

YWCA already provides housing services to women and their children in need. They are offering additional events for awareness and support.

YWCA is partnering with Schenectady Street Soldiers to hold a winter coat drive to collect and distribute winter coats. The drive runs from November 1 to November 30. Those interested in donating new or lightly used winter coats can email Kyla Meltzer at KMeltzer@ywca-neny.org.

On November 3, YWCA will be holding a trivia night fundraiser at 6 p.m. at Frog Alley Brewing Co. Individual tickets are $40 and tickets for a full team (four people) are $125. You can buy tickets for the event on Eventbrite.

YWCA is scheduled to host a live virtual discussion about homelessness on November 4. The discussion starts at 6:30 p.m. and is facilitated by Nikita Hardy, Affirmative Action Manager for Schenectady County and YWCA board member.

Panelists include:

Andy Gilpin, Executive Director of Captain Human Services

Maria Morrissey, Associate Counsel to the NYS Senate Majority Counsel’s Office

Maura Furey, Site Coordinator/Volunteer for the Schenectady Street Soldiers

Tamara Flanders, Housing Coordinator for YWCA NENY

More information about Homelessness Awareness Month is available on the YWCA website.