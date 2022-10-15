ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sandra Shuhart—owner of Wind Drift Farm in Poestenkill—shared her breast cancer journey with News10’s Stephanie Rivas. Throughout her chemo and radiation treatments at St. Peter’s Breast Center, Shuhart strived to keep a positive outlook. After her recent cancer-free PET scan, she’s on a mission to help women understand the importance of prioritizing regular mammograms.