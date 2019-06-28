Your library wants to save you money at SPAC

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Your library card is more than just a way to borrow books and DVDs. It can help you save some money while enjoying the performing arts at SPAC.

The Southern Adirondack Library System is working with the Saratoga Performing Arts Center to offer a 20% off discount to library card-holding members for select shows. This includes the New York City Ballet and the Philadelphia Orchestra.

The promo code for this promotion is the first five digits of your library card. Visit SPAC here for more information.