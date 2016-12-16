You may be breaking the law by warming up your car in NY

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – During the cold winter months, you may be tempted to warm up your car so it’s not an ice box when you get in. However doing so may land you a ticket.

Section 1210 of the NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law makes it illegal for a driver to leave a vehicle without stopping the engine, locking the ignition and removing the key from the car.

Officials say it’s to prevent motor vehicle thefts. Violators could receive a ticket.

There is an exception to the law if you use a remote control starter to warm up your car. According to the law, it’s not a violation because a key is not in the ignition.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play