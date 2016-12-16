You may be breaking the law by warming up your car in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – During the cold winter months, you may be tempted to warm up your car so it’s not an ice box when you get in. However doing so may land you a ticket.

Section 1210 of the NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law makes it illegal for a driver to leave a vehicle without stopping the engine, locking the ignition and removing the key from the car.

Officials say it’s to prevent motor vehicle thefts. Violators could receive a ticket.

There is an exception to the law if you use a remote control starter to warm up your car. According to the law, it’s not a violation because a key is not in the ignition.