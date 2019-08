(WIVB) — A burger chain is offering a way for you to bring home the bacon while eating it.

Farmer Boys says it is willing to pay someone $1,000 to spend a day testing its bacon.

The company posted an advertisement, calling for a bacon intern.

Did you hear? We're searching for the first ever paid BACON INTERN.



🥓One day – $1,000 pay – EAT BACON!🥓



Follow 'FarmerBoysFood' on Instagram to learn more! pic.twitter.com/JAVHCu5blG — Farmer Boys Food (@FarmerBoys) August 6, 2019

If you’re interested, post a video or picture on the company’s Instagram page, explaining why you should be the bacon intern.