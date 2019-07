TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) In partnership with the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District, Lotus Wellness, and Heartspace Yoga, instructors are back again this summer at Riverfront Park for free Yoga sessions.

This weekend Lotus Wellness led the class, and next week Heartspace Yoga will take over.

With nearly 300 people in attendance, it was a stress-free zone for the entire family. Classes will continue every weekend from now through August 25th.