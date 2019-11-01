YMCA gives details on new Albany location

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital District YMCA gave new details about a new location in Albany.

Officials said the centrally located health and wellness center will be located in the Park South neighborhood.

They issued a statement to NEWS10 ABC Thursday:

“As announced earlier this year, the Capital District YMCA is introducing a new multi-faceted approach designed to enhance services for Albany residents. One element of this approach is a new, centrally-located health and wellness center in the City of Albany, which will be located in the Park South neighborhood. We will announce details regarding this new location, as well as other components related to our new service delivery model, in the near future.

“We look forward to continuing to expand our services through the City of Albany and to having a greater impact on the community through programs that support healthy living, youth development and social responsibility for years to come.”