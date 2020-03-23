YMCA expanding childcare services to essential workers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The YMCA is continuing to do its part to help families in need during the coronavirus pandemic, including expanding child care services.

Child care services will now cover all school-aged children of those deemed essential workers. The Y was already providing care for children of healthcare professionals.

They are also partnering with organizations like The Victory Church to provide food for children in Albany, Schenectady and Troy.

The following YMCA branch locations will provide services:

Bethlehem — 900 Delaware Ave, Delmar, NY 12054

Duanesburg — 221 Victoria Drive, Delanson, NY 12053

Glenville — 127 Droms Road, Glenville, NY 12302

Greenbush — 20 Community Way, East Greenbush, NY 12061

Greene County — 35 Rt. 81, Hope Plaza, West Coxsackie, NY 12192

Guilderland — 250 Winding Brook Drive, Guilderland, NY 12084

Schenectady — 433 State Street, Schenectady, NY 12305

Southern Saratoga — 1 Wall Street, Clifton Park, NY 12065

Troy — 2500 21st Street, Troy, NY 12180

LATEST STORIES: