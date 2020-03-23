ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The YMCA is continuing to do its part to help families in need during the coronavirus pandemic, including expanding child care services.
Child care services will now cover all school-aged children of those deemed essential workers. The Y was already providing care for children of healthcare professionals.
They are also partnering with organizations like The Victory Church to provide food for children in Albany, Schenectady and Troy.
The following YMCA branch locations will provide services:
- Bethlehem — 900 Delaware Ave, Delmar, NY 12054
- Duanesburg — 221 Victoria Drive, Delanson, NY 12053
- Glenville — 127 Droms Road, Glenville, NY 12302
- Greenbush — 20 Community Way, East Greenbush, NY 12061
- Greene County — 35 Rt. 81, Hope Plaza, West Coxsackie, NY 12192
- Guilderland — 250 Winding Brook Drive, Guilderland, NY 12084
- Schenectady — 433 State Street, Schenectady, NY 12305
- Southern Saratoga — 1 Wall Street, Clifton Park, NY 12065
- Troy — 2500 21st Street, Troy, NY 12180
LATEST STORIES:
- YMCA expanding childcare services to essential workers
- Color brought to Glens Falls neighborhood windows with #518RainbowHunt
- Cuomo takes a look at future of NY after coronavirus
- Mass. orders nonessential businesses to close
- Albany Med students offering free sitting services to employees