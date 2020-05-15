Yankee Trails mobile food drive continues in Niskayuna

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Yankee Trails Hope Bus made another trip to the Capital Region on Thursday to help collect non-perishable food for those in need.

They spent the morning around Niskayuna collecting food. Anyone who wanted to donate would leave food at the end of their driveway, and volunteers would pick up the food safely.

Lightning McQueen also helped lead the way during the mobile food drive. Officials said it’s very needed during these uncertain times.

“I think it’s incredibly important,” Bus Stop Club Exec. Dir. Angela Tobin said. “It’s healing. It’s healing. It’s hard to be home right now. There’s not really a light at the end of the tunnel right now, so I think it’s very healing to give back if you can.”

So far, the Yankee Trails buses have done the mobile food drives in East Greenbush, Averill Park and the Maple Hill school districts.

