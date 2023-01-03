SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex Boards of Cooperative Educational Services and Technical Education (CTE) program will be holding multiple open houses at its two centers from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. One will be held on Wednesday, January 18, at the F. Donald Myers Education Center, and the other on Thursday, January 19, at the Southern Adirondack Education Center.

At the open houses, visitors will learn how CTE programs can help prepare students for careers and college through hands-on learning, internships, and partnerships with those in different businesses and industries. A variety of business and industry representatives will be available to discuss career opportunities their field has to offer.

The open houses are free to the public. CTE is a division of the WSWHE BOCES, according to their website, and provides classes for 11th and 12th-grade students, as well as adults.