ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Memorial Day Parade has been canceled for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of a parade on Monday, the Joint Veterans Committee is holding a wreath laying at Mater Christi Memorial Grove on South Lake Avenue at 10 a.m.

They will lay a wreath at the Vietnam Monument and the Gold Stars Family Monument in Lafayette Park at 11 a.m.