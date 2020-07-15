Wreath laying ceremony held at Henry Johnson monument

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A ceremony was held in Albany Wednesday in honor of local war hero Sgt. Henry Johnson, a member of the Army’s all Black regiment during World War I.

The event honored the 102nd anniversary of Sgt. Johnson’s act of valor with the Harlem Hellfighters where he single handedly fought off a German raid. He wasn’t formally recognized until he was posthumously awarded the National Medal of Honor by Pres. Barack Obama in 2015.

The event also marked the start of the nomination period for the Henry Johnson Award given to an Albany resident who displays community leadership in the arts, history, social justice or education.

