World Series champ Ian Anderson to sign autographs in Clifton Park

Local

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Sport Highlights

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Pitcher for the Atlanta Braves and Shenendehowa graduate Ian Anderson is scheduled to be in Clifton Park on January 8. The town said Anderson will be signing autographs and encouraging attendees to bring donations to support local organizations.

The World Series champion will be at Clifton Park Senior Community Center on the Clifton Common from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to sign autographs and accept donations. People can bring an item to be signed or Anderson will have a limited number of photographs to provide. One autograph per person will be allowed.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to support people in our community who need assistance during this difficult period of time,” said Anderson. “I am honored to contribute to the tremendous work performed by many people each day to make our community a great place to live.”

The donations will be going to the Jonesville Food Pantry, CAPTAIN Community Human Services, WellSpring and the Shenendehowa Bountiful Backpack Program. Donations can include personal care items and non-perishable food items.

Suggested donations

Toiletries and cleaning supplies

  • Garbage bags
  • Laundry detergent
  • Paper towels
  • Sponges
  • Diapers and baby wipes
  • Shaving supplies
  • Deodorant
  • Body lotion
  • Shampoo and conditioner
  • Soap
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Q-tips
  • Tissues
  • Toilet paper
  • Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Non-perishable food items

  • Rice
  • Tea and coffee
  • Peanut butter
  • Cereal and oatmeal
  • Canned fruit
  • Pancake mix
  • Maple syrup
  • Granulated sugar
  • Granola bars
  • Canned vegetables
  • Boxed pasta
  • Canned beans
  • Canned tuna
  • Juice and bottled water
  • Pretzels
  • Popcorn
  • Pasta sauce

“We are proud of Ian’s athletic accomplishments, character, and desire to help people in our community,” said Clifton Park Town Supervisor Phil Barrett. “Ian is an inspiration to many, demonstrating how hard work and determination can lead to realizing your dreams.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

3-Day Forecast

REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Search NEWS10