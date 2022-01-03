World Series champ Ian Anderson to sign autographs in Clifton Park

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Pitcher for the Atlanta Braves and Shenendehowa graduate Ian Anderson is scheduled to be in Clifton Park on January 8. The town said Anderson will be signing autographs and encouraging attendees to bring donations to support local organizations.

The World Series champion will be at Clifton Park Senior Community Center on the Clifton Common from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to sign autographs and accept donations. People can bring an item to be signed or Anderson will have a limited number of photographs to provide. One autograph per person will be allowed.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to support people in our community who need assistance during this difficult period of time,” said Anderson. “I am honored to contribute to the tremendous work performed by many people each day to make our community a great place to live.”

The donations will be going to the Jonesville Food Pantry, CAPTAIN Community Human Services, WellSpring and the Shenendehowa Bountiful Backpack Program. Donations can include personal care items and non-perishable food items.

Suggested donations

Toiletries and cleaning supplies

Garbage bags

Laundry detergent

Paper towels

Sponges

Diapers and baby wipes

Shaving supplies

Deodorant

Body lotion

Shampoo and conditioner

Soap

Cleaning supplies

Q-tips

Tissues

Toilet paper

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Non-perishable food items

Rice

Tea and coffee

Peanut butter

Cereal and oatmeal

Canned fruit

Pancake mix

Maple syrup

Granulated sugar

Granola bars

Canned vegetables

Boxed pasta

Canned beans

Canned tuna

Juice and bottled water

Pretzels

Popcorn

Pasta sauce

“We are proud of Ian’s athletic accomplishments, character, and desire to help people in our community,” said Clifton Park Town Supervisor Phil Barrett. “Ian is an inspiration to many, demonstrating how hard work and determination can lead to realizing your dreams.”