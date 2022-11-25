OLD FORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — World-renowned illusionist Leon Etienne returns for the holiday season at The Strand Theater in Old Forge. Etienne will be performing his popular show, Magic Rocks!

Etienne comments, “The holiday season is the most magical time of the year and I’m so excited to be returning to Old Forge with our show during Christmas on Main Street. The big guy in the red suit is a personal friend of mine and rumor has it, he likes magic shows.” The illusionist who’s been featured on America’s Got Talent, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and more, will perform his interactive show that is sure to bring joy to the audience.

Etienne will be performing today, November 25 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. along with two shows on Saturday, November 26 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 a person and are available at the old forge website.

The Adirondack Christmas on Main Street will takes place November 25 through the 27 packed with events celebrating the holidays through Old Forge and Inlet in the southwestern Adirondacks.