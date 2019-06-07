World Food Safety Day recognized

ALBANY, N.Y.(NEXSTAR) — The first-ever World Food Safety Day is being recognized today, Friday, June 7, 2019, by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets as well as the New York State Department of Health.

The United Nations General Assembly adopted the resolution in late 2018 to draw attention and encourage educational efforts to reduce the approximately 600 million cases of food borne illnesses that occur every year globally.

The Department of Agriculture and Markets and Health always strive to inspect and maintain high food safety standards across New York State ranging from grocery stores to restaurants and manufacturing plants. This is done through lab analysis, investigation, research, and lab certification.

There are food safety tips available on their website here as well as additional information about World Food Safety Day.