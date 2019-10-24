Working toward a clean water solution in Hoosick Falls

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The two companies found to be responsible for the PFOA contamination in Hoosick Falls have come up with five different options to find new drinking water sources for the community.

PFOA was found in the village’s drinking water in 2016. Saint-Gobain and Honeywell, the two companies responsible, were ordered by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to find new drinking water sources for the community. Together, with consultants, they’ve come up with five different options.

The DEC will ultimately make the final decision on which to go with, but before doing that, they want input from the people who live in the village and drink the water.

An informational meeting was held at the high school Wednesday night by the DEC and Department of Health to allow the public to ask questions and express concerns.

Sean Mahar, Chief of Staff for the DEC, said all of the options are clean, reliable and viable. Those options include:

1) Development of a New Groundwater Source via the LaCroix and Wysocki wells

2) Development of a New Surface Water Source via the Tomhannock Reservoir

3) Interconnection with an Existing Water Supply Source (the City of Troy water supply)

4) Continued Use of Public Supply Wells #3 and #7 with

Treatment through Full Capacity GAC System

Treatment through Full Capacity GAC System 5) Continued Use of Public Supply Wells #3 and #7 with

Treatment through Full Capacity GAC System and PFOA

Remediation through the McCaffrey Street IRM

Longtime resident, Cathy Dawson, said she’s a little dismayed that it will be the state who makes the final decision.

“I understand that because it’s a superfund issue the state has to make that choice, but we as citizens have to voice our concerns and issues and make the state aware of what would serve us best,” said Dawson.

The costs of the options range from $0 to $48.5 million. Wednesday night, homeowners wanted to make sure that the cost would not fall back on them.

“If they choose to implement the remedy, great. If they do not choose to implement whatever remedy is selected, then we, the state, would finance that and pursue cost recovery from them through the courts,” said Mahar.

The 30-day public comment period will end on November 18. The DEC said they will then evaluate the input received on the study’s options, provide additional technical comments as necessary, and finalize the report.

“I’m glad it finally happened. It feels like we waited a long time for this report, so I’m happy it finally happened and time will tell,” said Dawson.

The DOH also completed their second round of biomonitoring to assess and monitor levels of per- and poly-fluorinated alkyl substances (PFAS) in the blood of Hoosick-area residents.

Comparisons between Round 2 and Round 1 PFOA level results show the pace of PFOA blood level reductions at 42 percent.

Comments on the report can be sent by email to: HoosickWaterSupply@dec.ny.gov or by mail to: DEC Project Engineer, Ian Beilby, P.E., Chief, Section C, Remedial Bureau D, 625 Broadway, Albany, New York 12233.