Workers at Delmar nursing home begin 3-day strike

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Healthcare workers at Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Delmar announced the start of a three-day strike on Tuesday.

Employees say they were reluctant to go on strike, but cite on-going financial problems they claim are impacting patient care. According to the workers, the Lutheran Care Network, which owns the nursing home, has also been behind in payments to the health benefit fund. They say this has caused uncertainty about whether or not the workers’ benefits will be terminated.

The Lutheran Care Network filed for bankruptcy in December, and now the prospective buyer of the nursing home is seeking to take away the union’s contract.