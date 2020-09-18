Worker pinned by construction collapse at site of Catskill Stewart’s

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A worker was pinned under the wooden framework of the new Stewart’s Shop under construction at the corner of West Bridge Street and West Main Street Friday afternoon. The man, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries was transported to a local area hospital after being rescued by first responders.

Catskill Fire Department, Catskill Rescue Squad and the village’s building inspector responded to the scene.

As first reported by Sarah Trafton of Columbia-Greene Media, the new store is scheduled to be open in October.

NEWS10 ABC reached out to Stewart’s who said the incident is under investigation.

