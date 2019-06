FILE – This Aug. 14, 2009 file photo shows a van decorated with “Woodstock or Bust” at the original Woodstock Festival site in Bethel, N.Y. The Woodstock 50 festival is back on after a court on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 rebuffed an ex-investor’s effort to cancel the anniversary extravaganza. But organizers will have to do […]

VERNON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Organizers of Woodstock 50 are going west in search for a new home for the music festival.

Producer Michael Lang has contacted Oneida County about staging the music festival at Vernon Downs. He is also considering sites in Syracuse and Oswego.

Lang originally planned to recapture the magic of 1969 at Watkins Glen, but disputes over the size of the festival led to a disagreement with authorities in the Finger Lakes and Lang eventually lost his financial backers.