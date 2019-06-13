Women accuse health care practice of negligent supervision

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several women, who are former patients of Arthritis Care P.C. in Troy, are speaking out, saying the practice allowed a physician assistant to inappropriately touch them during exams.

Three women speaking to NEWS10 ABC all telling similar stories of the abuse at the hands of one specific physician assistant. They say when they told the staff at the practice, nothing was done.

Two of the women are involved in a notice of appearance for a future lawsuit against Arthritis Care P.C. But, all three of them say they are speaking out in case there are others who feel like they do.

The physician assistant is not named as a defendant. Arthritis Care P.C. did not return a request for comment, and the lawyer representing the practice declined to comment.