Woman who aided in infamous Dannemora prison escape released early

(NEWS10) — Joyce Mitchell, the woman who helped two convicted murderers escape from the Clinton Correctional facility in Dannemora, has been released from prison more than two years before the end of her sentence.

Mitchell was sentenced in September 2015 and has been denied parole on three separate occasions since. According to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, Mitchell was conditionally released from the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility to community supervision. She will be supervised in Franklin County until the end of her sentence on June 8, 2022.

A person may be eligible for conditional release should the Time Allowance Committee decide their behavior and participation in prison programs has earned them “good time” off their maximum sentence. That person may be released to parole supervision until the end of his or her term.