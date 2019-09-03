Woman sentenced to prison in Gloversville fatal hit-and-run

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman was sentenced Tuesday for hitting and killing a man crossing the street in a motorized wheelchair.

Tayler Bates, 18, was sentenced to 1 1/3 to four years in prison after she admitted to hitting 61-year-old Lawrence “Doug” Irby, Jr.

Irby’s loved ones disagree with Bates’s sentencing as well as the fact that she will be granted Youthful Offender status, which seals her case and wipes her criminal record clean.

“While she gets to go to prison and come back out and gets to live her life, however, we still cry in pain every day. It’s not fair to us.”

Bates apologized to the family in court. She was immediately taken to prison after her court appearance.