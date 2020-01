CLAVERACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman is recovering after a tractor trailer carrying propane and a car collided Wednesday afternoon.

The accident took place just before noon on Route 9H in the town of Claverack.

The truck was heading north and pulled off the road at a local gas station when the crash occurred.

An elderly woman was pinned after a car behind the truck tried to pull around the truck. She was rushed to a hospital in Albany. Her condition is unknown.