Woman indicted in fatal hit and run crash in Gloversville

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A woman was indicted in the death of a man last month in Gloversville.

Last month, police say 61-year-old Lawrence Douglas Irby was struck on East Fulton Street between Judson Street and Littauer Place in Gloversville.

Irby was transported to Nathan Littauer Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Tayler Bates, 18, of Fonda, was indicted with one count of criminally negligent homicide following an investigation into the crash.

She was arraigned and remanded to the Fulton County Correctional Facility with no bail.

Bates is accused of striking Irby, who was in a motorized wheelchair, and fleeing the scene.