Woman charged with burglarizing Albany Stratton VA

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman has been charged with burglarizing the Albany Stratton Veterans Affairs Medical Center. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Jamie Varieur, 42, of Albany, was arrested on January 12.

According to DOJ, on August 22, 2021, Varieur broke into and entered the Fisher House, a home on VA property where military and veteran families can stay while a loved one is in the hospital. She is accused of stealing various items from the kitchen.

The charge against Varieur carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, a fine of up to $5,000, and a term of supervised release up to 3 years. She was detained pending further proceedings.