Woman attacked by raccoon at Sheffield Covered Bridge Park

SHEFFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Sheffield police say a woman was attacked near the Old Covered Bridge Sunday afternoon.

According to the Chief, the woman was fishing on the riverbank when a raccoon approached her from behind and bit her arm.

Officers, along with animal control, searched the area but were not able to find the animal. Since then, town officials have closed the park through Friday.

For tips on preventing conflicts with raccoons, Click here.

