MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Mechanicville teen is speaking out after being involved in a fight that sent her to the hospital last week.

Photo courtesy of Mechanicville Police

According to Mechanicville Police the fight happened at Park Avenue Park and Playground. Following the incident, 34-year-old Jessica Stockwell was arrested and charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

The Mechanicville teen claims that Stockwell is her aunt, and she only intervened to defend her because she was outnumbered.