Woman accused of stealing from Kohl’s in Clifton Park

Local

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
newburgh woman

Danielle Pereira is accused of stealing merchandise from Kohl’s in Clifton Park (Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office)

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman is accused of stealing merchandise from Kohl’s Department Store in Clifton Park. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Danielle Pereira, 31, of Newburgh was arrested on December 2.

Pereira is accused of stealing various merchandise from the store on two separate occasions. She has been charged with grand larceny in the third degree and grand larceny in the fourth degree, both felonies.

Pereira was arraigned in Clifton Park Court and released to pre-trial services. She is scheduled to appear in court again at a later date.

