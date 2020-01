COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Coeymans woman is behind bars after being accused of stabbing her boyfriend.

According to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in as a knife sharpening accident, but after further investigation, they arrested 25-year-old Elizabeth Beck for stabbing the man several times.

She was taken into custody at St. Peter’s Hospital without incident.

Beck was charged with second degree Assault and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.