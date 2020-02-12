Woman accused of robbing elderly woman released

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The suspect accused of robbing an elderly woman in a Price Chopper parking lot was conditionally released Tuesday pending a future court appearance.

Police said Casey Buckley stole an 84-year-old woman’s purse and pushed her to the ground in the parking lot of the Rotterdam Price Chopper.

Two days after that crime, she was arrested for another alleged mugging in Schenectady. Buckley was also charged in Colonie on Larceny charges from last year. She was released in both cases.

Schenectady County District Attorney Bob Carney said this is a good example of when the total removal of judicial discretion under new bail reform is unwise.

A condition of Buckley’s release is that she has to check in with the probation office every day, but with no ties to the area, Carney said an ankle monitor would have been a better option.

“The state provided no resources to the county, so they said to counties you can’t have electronic monitoring as a condition of release for people that you’re very concerned that they’re not going to show up or that you know possibly that the person would be in danger of committing another crime,” Carney said. “This would be a good device for that, but that’s expensive.”

Carney said the number of devices are limited and monitoring them all takes manpower.

